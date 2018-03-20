SCL – a Very British Coup
20th March 2018
Liam O Hare on the deep connections between Cambridge Analytica’s parent company Strategic Communication Laboratories (SCL Group) and the Conservative Party and military establishment, ‘Board members include an array of Lords, Tory donors, ex-British army officers and defense contractors. This is scandal that cuts to the heart of the British establishment.’
The scandal around mass data harvesting by Cambridge Analytica took a new twist on Monday.
A Channel 4 news undercover investigation revealed that the company’s Eton-educated CEO Alexander Nix offered to use dirty tricks – including the use of bribery and sex workers – to entrap politicians and subvert elections.
Much of the media spotlight is now on Cambridge Analytica and their shadowy antics in elections worldwide, including that of Donald Trump.
However, Cambridge Analytica is a mere offshoot of Strategic Communication Laboratories (SCL Group) – an organisation with its roots deeply embedded within the British political, military and royal establishment.
Indeed, as the Observer article which broke the scandal said “For all intents and purposes, SCL/Cambridge Analytica are one and the same.”
Like Cambridge Analytica, SCL group is behavioral research and strategic communication company.
In 2005, SCL went public with a glitzy exhibit at the DSEI conference, the UK’s largest showcase for military technology.
It’s ‘hard sell’ was a demonstration of how the UK government could use a sophisticated media campaign of mass deception to fool the British people into the thinking an accident at a chemical plant had occurred and threatened central London. Genuinely.
Board members include an array of Lords, Tory donors, ex-British army officers and defense contractors. This is scandal that cuts to the heart of the British establishment.
SCL Group says on its website that it provides “data, analytics and strategy to governments and military organizations worldwide.”
The organisation boasts that it has conducted “behavioral change programs” in over 60 countries and its clients have included the British Ministry of Defence, the US State Department and NATO.
A freedom of information request from August 2016, shows that the MOD has twice bought services from Strategic Communication Laboratories in recent years.
In 2010/11, the MOD paid £40,000 to SCL for the “provision of external training”. Meanwhile, in 2014/2015, it paid SCL £150,000 for the “procurement of target audience analysis”.
In addition, SCL also carries a secret clearance as a ‘list X’ contractor for the MOD. A List X site is a commercial site on British soil that is approved to hold UK government information marked as ‘confidential’ and above. Essentially, SCL got the green light to hold British government secrets on its premises.
Meanwhile, the US State Department has a contract for $500,000 with SLC. According to an official, this was to provide “research and analytical support in connection with our mission to counter terrorist propaganda and disinformation overseas.” This was not the only work that SCL has been contracted for with the US government, the source added.
In May 2015, SCL Defense, another subsidiary of the umbrella organisation, received $1 million (CAD) to support NATO operations in Eastern Europe targeting Russia.
The company delivered a three-month course in Riga which taught “advanced counter-propaganda techniques designed to help member states assess and counter Russia’s propaganda in Eastern Europe”.
The NATO website said the “revolutionary” training would “help Ukrainians better defend themselves against the Russian threat”.
What is clear is that all of SCL’s activities were inextricably linked to its Cambridge Analytica arm.
As recently as July 2017, the website for Cambridge Analytica said its methods has been approved by the “UK Ministry of Defence, the US State Department, Sandia and NATO” and carried their logos on its website.
Mark Turnbull, who joined Alexander Nix at the secretly filmed meetings, heads up SCL Elections as well as Cambridge Analytica Political Global.
His profile at the University of Exeter Strategy and Security Institute boasts of his record in achieving “campaign success via measurable behavioural change” in “over 100 campaigns in Europe, North and South America, Asia, Africa and the Caribbean”.
Turnbull previously spent 18 years at Bell Pottinger, heading up the Pentagon funded PR drive in occupied Iraq which included the production of fake al-Qaeda videos.
Turnbull’s involvement is just one sign of the sweeping links the company has with powerful Anglo-American political and military interests.
The firm is headed up by Nigel Oakes, another old Etonian, who, according to the website PowerBase has links to the British royals and was once rumoured to be an Mi5 spy.
In 1992, Oakes described his work in a trade journal as using the “same techniques as Aristotle and Hitler. … We appeal to people on an emotional level to get them to agree on a functional level.”
The President of SCL is Sir Geoffrey Pattie, a former Conservative MP and the Defence Minister in Margaret Thatcher’s government. Pattie also co-founded Terrington Management which lists BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin among its clients.
One of the company’s directors’ is wine millionaire and former British special forces officer in Borneo and Kenya, Roger Gabb, who in 2006 donated £500,000 to the Conservative party.
Gabb was also fined by the Electoral Commission for failing to include his name on an advert in a number of local newspapers arguing for a Leave vote in the Brexit referendum.
SCL’s links to the Conservative party continues through the company’s chairman and venture capitalist Julian Wheatland. He also happens to be chairman of Oxfordshire Conservatives Association.
The organisation has also been funded by Jonathan Marland who is the former Conservative Party Treasurer, a trade envoy under David Cameron, and a close friend of Tory election strategist Lynton Crosby.
Property tycoon and Conservative party donor Vincent Tchenguiz was also the single largest SCL shareholder for a decade.
Meanwhile, another director is Gavin McNicoll, founder of counter-terrorism Eden Intelligence firm who ran a G8 Plus meeting on Financial Intelligence Cooperation at the behest of the British government.
Previous board members include Sir James Allen Mitchell, the former Prime Minister of the previous British colony St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Mitchell has been a privy counselor on the Queen’s advisory board since 1985.
The British military and royal establishment links to SCL are further highlighted through another director Rear Admiral John Tolhurst, a former assistant director of naval warfare in the Ministry of Defence and aide de camp to the Queen.
The Queen’s third cousin, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, was also sitting on SCL’s advisory board but it’s unclear if he still holds that role.
The above examples barely scrape the surface of just how deep the ties go between the UK defence establishment and Strategic Communication Laboratories.
Indeed, it seems evident that the organisation is a product of murky alliances formed between venture capitalists and former British military and intelligence officers. Unsurprisingly, they also happen to be closely tied to the higher echelons of the Conservative party.
International deception and meddling is the name of the game for SCL. We finally have the most concrete evidence yet of shadowy actors using dirty tricks in order to rig elections. But these characters aren’t operating from Moscow intelligence bunkers.
Instead, they are British, Eton educated, headquartered in the city of London and have close ties to Her Majesty’s government.
Dougie Blackwood 2 days ago
It is suggested that this company had significant influence in the election of Donald Trump. Has it been directly involved, albeit in the background, in UK elections, the Brexit referendum and the Scottish independence referendum? Given the membership at the top of its management I would be surprised if they did not play a significant role in all of these.
Radio Jammor 1 day ago
Dougie, it very much appears that SCL acted for Vote Leave, through payments to a Canadian company called AggregateIQ. and given that a CA staff member was at a Leave.EU press conference, they appear to have been doing work for that campaign too. This relationship which was initially talked up by both companies, was then later-on denied by Leave.EU, & Aaron Banks in particular, by saying CA essentially touted for work but they thought it was dodgy and illegal, so didn’t take them on.
However, the work CA did for Leave.EU in appearing at a press conference, amongst other things, may not be viewed by the Electoral Commission as some kind of up-front Labour that can be written off as a pure cost to CA as part of their pitch making efforts. It may be regarded as unpaid labour that went towards the campaign, which is in effect a donation with a value (staff costs, pay, etc), that wasn’t declared.
Of course these revelations about setting up intermediaries, contractors and disappearing emails means that what Banks says could be true or it could be that they both have plausible deniability – and therefore no accountability.
This is a paragraph from a Guardian article last May:
“It was with AggregateIQ that Vote Leave (the official Leave campaign) chose to spend £3.9m, more than half its official £7m campaign budget. As did three other affiliated Leave campaigns: BeLeave, Veterans for Britain and the Democratic Unionist party, spending a further £757,750. “Coordination” between campaigns is prohibited under UK electoral law, unless campaign expenditure is declared, jointly. It wasn’t. Vote Leave says the Electoral Commission “looked into this” and gave it “a clean bill of health”.”
The article goes on to say, “AggregateIQ’s address and telephone number corresponded to a company listed on Cambridge Analytica’s website as its overseas office: “SCL Canada”. A day later, that online reference vanished.”
The article goes on to indicate that AggregateIQ was linked to Chris Wylie, who initially refused to comment, but has since become the whistle-blower providing The Guardian, the NYT and Channel4 News the information for their latest articles & reports.
brian gray 9 hours ago
To what end… this operation are NWO operatives to extend the British Empire… if they are hired to do such, well they’re not earning their fee. This bunch of scum were hired by Bannon and Ted Cruz when he was a functionary for the Cruz GOP leadership campaign… then Bannon brought them along with him to join the Trump team (fortunately somebody told Trump or maybe Trump himself run this guy off) all this shit is little more than the desperate British freaking out that Trump is going to fulfill his intentions to work with China and Russia… good by British Empire with their dumb giant the US on their leash.
DelicateDave 2 days ago
It’s increasingly annoying that the MSM are only concentrating on Facebook and Trump in this murky mess. Meanwhile it seems the body we expect to investigate are having problem getting a warrent to search for wrong doing at CA. It seem no judge wants to pick up a phone.
Derrick 1 day ago
Data was mined from facebook, but facebook is a threat to them as a social media platform over which they have only marginal control.
Robert Smith 1 day ago
“Domestic and international companies are being paid to identify American voters in real time, and expose them to highly tailored messages at specific times, specific places, and while certain friends, family, and emotional cues (e.g. television shows or breaking news) are present. These aren’t just any other sites-these are known purveyors of propaganda, lies, hoaxes, malware, and misinformation. Where do we even begin to draw the line?” Jonathan Albright (Who Hacked The Election)
Robert Smith 1 day ago
“Sure would be a shame if Verizon made us pay to see Google’s YouTube and it’s hilariously heartwarming holiday parodies handtailored to our specific microdemos,…” @textifire
bob 1 day ago
What about Alistair MacWillson – former cyber security guy at Foreign Office
https://opencorporates.com/officers?q=Macwillson&utf8=%E2%9C%93
https://twitter.com/_cryptome_/status/975058963480940547
Tony 1 day ago
Superb article that puts the British media to shame, great job Liam.
Your mind has been controlled,
It has been stuffed into my mould,
And YOU will do as YOU are told
Until the rights to you are sold
The late great Frank Zappa
“I am the slime on your TV set”
brian gray 9 hours ago
I might be moving to Montana soon !
nodrog 1 day ago
This article should be leafleted and dropped into every Scottish home.
Oliver Cromwell 22 hours ago
SCL >>>>>
Vincent Tchenguiz aka Khadouri
and
Michael Friedman?
Olive 22 hours ago
Thinker? This goes much deeper, and is a concerted and orchestrated attempt to control the rising consciousness of humanity via big data: http://olivefarmercrete.blogspot.ae/2018/03/cambridge-analytica-cambridge-analytica.html
John Burrows 17 hours ago
Alexis de Tocqueville, in his seminal work “Democracy in America” imagined a dystopian society were association life was dead. When the likes of rotary clubs, reading societies, and even masonic lodges ceased to be places where citizens of like minds could congregate and mingle.
It speaks to a place and time where the infrastructure of civil society, and the linkages that tie us to our communities, have broken down and been lost. A place very much akin to de-industrialised Britain today. His thoughts are as potent now as when they were written over two hundred years ago.
This passage, for me, explains the very essence of Brexit. I quote:
“I seek to trace the novel features under which despotism may appear in the world.”
“The first thing that strikes the observation is an innumerable multitude of men all equal and alike, incessantly endeavoring to procure the petty and paltry pleasures with which they glut their lives. Each of them, living apart, is as a stranger to the fate of all the rest—his children and his private friends constitute to him the whole of mankind; as for the rest of his fellow-citizens, he is close to them, but he sees them not—he touches them, but he feels them not; he exists but in himself and for himself alone; and if his kindred still remain to him, he may be said at any rate to have lost his country.” A better description of the Twitter and Facebook age you will never find.
“Above this race of men stands an immense and tutelary power, which takes upon itself alone to secure their gratifications, and to watch over their fate. That power is absolute, minute, regular, provident, and mild. It would be like the authority of a parent, if, like that authority, its object was to prepare men for manhood; but it seeks on the contrary to keep them in perpetual childhood: it is well content that the people should rejoice, provided they think of nothing but rejoicing.”
“For their happiness such a government willingly labors, but it chooses to be the sole agent and the only arbiter of that happiness: it provides for their security, foresees and supplies their necessities, facilitates their pleasures, manages their principal concerns, directs their industry, regulates the descent of property, and subdivides their inheritances—what remains, but to spare them all the care of thinking and all the trouble of living?”
“Thus it every day renders the exercise of the free agency of man less useful and less frequent; it circumscribes the will within a narrower range, and gradually robs a man of all the uses of himself. The principle of equality has prepared men for these things: it has predisposed men to endure them, and oftentimes to look on them as benefits.”
In this context, the Yes movement is a civil revolt against the dystopian future laid out by de Tocqueville. For, in its essence, the movement is a spontaneous association of people motivated by a desire to restore the benefits of civil society in Scotland.
The movement has occupied the void left over by the destruction of those ties that once bound us when this nation actually made things the world wanted (apart from whisky, shortcakes and some fish). Our future in Brexit UK will eventually reduce us to being little more than a tout for the shady financial dealings of a London Casino.
The likes of CA, SCL, and still others yet unexposed, will do all in their power to undermine and destroy the Yes movement, and the cause of an independent Scotland. Of that you can be sure. You just have a listen to their factors in Holyrood today, to know in what contempt they hold us.
God help Scotland, if the Yes movement fails to achieve its purpose. No one else will.
Techno 1 hour ago
There is a more recent book called Bowling Alone, published in 2000, about the decline in civil participation in society.
SleepingDog 17 hours ago
If human society is a superorganism then these clusters of actors appear to be a cancer-like pathogen. Psychological research and philosophical enquiry into ethics has looked at human reactions to bad actors, the auto-immune response if you will. Liars, thieves and other harmful individuals would tend to face censure for breaking the social contract. Conversely, the social auto-immune system can be attacked to reduce or redirect its protective effects, undermining the health of society; as when liars and thieves and the most harmful individuals are given the greatest protection and resources.
It would be interesting to know how much of their black-hat playbook is derived from biology. I think one of the Cambridge Analytica chiefs talked about injecting disinformation into the “bloodstream of the Internet” like a poison.
There are a number of threats to ethics in society identified by Simon Blackburn in Ethics: A Very Short Introduction; some of the more relevant ones here are:
3) egoism
4) evolutionary theory and 5) determinism and futility (we are bound by our million-year old programming)
6) unreasonable demands (most of us are complicit in corporate wrongdoings of one sort or another if only as consumers, but it is not unreasonable to strive for better even with ‘dirty hands’)
7) false consciousness
I think we can see similar vectors here.
Like a body fighting and recovering from a disease, human society can progress by steps and stages, in tiny skimirshes and larger confrontations, building up its health in many different ways, and fight off something which may more closely resemble an infection than a coup.
pmshah 11 hours ago
How is what they did much different from what they do during ALL electoral campaigns? Ok so their methods and selecting targets accessed information illegally / unethically. They did a better job than their opponents. The problems is more with the electorate of fickle minds that can be swayed so easily ! Honestly if you ask, how many of the voting crowds can discuss their preferences in an intelligent way?